Abu Dhabi: Kerala man wins Rs 62 lakh in Big Ticket Draw

Abu Dhabi: In the weekly Big Ticket Draw held on May 1 on the occasion of international worker’s day, Abu Dhabi-based Indian expatriate won Rupees 62 lakh (Dh 300,000).

The winner, 42-year-old Jacob Roy, has been a resident of Abu Dhabi since 1990 and has been a part of a 12-member group trying their luck at the draw since 2017.

“We have been purchasing Big Ticket raffles every month since 2017. We are a group of 12 people. They are all my colleagues and friends. The Lowest contribution per month to buy tickets is Dh 50 (Rs. 1000) and some pool in Dh 300 (Rs.6000) to Dh 400 (Rs.8000),” the Keralite told Khaleej Times.

Jacob, who is also the main coordinator of the group, revealed that some members of the group who contributed every month are going to receive the prize money equally, while the others will recover the money they invested all these years in buying tickets.

“I am a common friend for all in the group. So, I have been picking tickets. After all these years, I even suspected I was the one who was unlucky. Sometimes, I do get very disappointed. Even though all of us will get a small share after dividing Dh 300,000 we are all pleased. This is a motivation for all of us to continue to buy tickets,” he said.

Jacob remains hopeful for the Dh 12 million draw that will take place on Monday.