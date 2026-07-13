Abu Dhabi launches first licence plates for self-driving cars

The initiative supports testing, commercial operations and future mobility in the emirate.

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Two self-driving cars displaying Abu Dhabi's new blue autonomous vehicle licence plates.
Self-driving cars fitted with Abu Dhabi's new blue licence plates for autonomous vehicle operations. (Photo: ADMO/X)

Abu Dhabi: Abu Dhabi has launched its first dedicated licence plates for self-driving cars, introducing a new system to identify autonomous vehicles operating on the emirate’s roads.

The initiative was announced by the Integrated Transport Centre (Abu Dhabi Mobility), an affiliate of the Department of Municipalities and Transport, under the supervision of the Smart and Autonomous Systems Council. It aims to support the safe expansion of autonomous transport while strengthening regulatory oversight, the Abu Dhabi Media Office (ADMO) reported.

The new licence plates cover two categories of self-driving cars. Vehicles providing commercial autonomous services will display plates marked “Auto Drive”, while those used in testing and pilot programmes will carry plates labelled “Test”. Both feature a distinctive blue design to make autonomous vehicles easily identifiable on the road.

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The dedicated plates will help authorities distinguish self-driving cars from conventional vehicles, improving field monitoring and enhancing road safety. They are also linked to the emirate’s licensing and operational requirements, ensuring operators comply with approved technical and operational standards.

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The launch comes as Abu Dhabi continues to expand autonomous mobility through commercial services and pilot projects carried out by specialised companies.

Officials said the initiative will also support the collection and analysis of operational data, helping refine policies and regulations while strengthening the regulatory framework for autonomous transport as the technology develops.

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The move reflects Abu Dhabi’s commitment to advancing future mobility by providing a comprehensive regulatory and operational environment that supports the safe testing and deployment of self-driving cars.

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Sakina Fatima

Sakina Fatima, a digital journalist with Siasat.com, has a master's degree in business administration and is a graduate in mass communication and journalism. Sakina covers topics from the Middle East,… More »
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