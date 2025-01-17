Abu Dhabi renames key road to mark 3rd anniversary of Houthi attack

Abu Dhabi: In a symbolic move, the Department of Municipalities and Transport in Abu Dhabi announced on Friday, January 17, the renaming of Al Asayil Street in Khalifa City to Al Nakhwah Street.

This change commemorates the third anniversary of the Houthi drone attack that took place on January 17, 2022, in the Mussafah industrial area of Abu Dhabi, the Abu Dhabi Media Office (ADMO) reported.

The 2022 attack, which targeted fuel tanks in Mussafah, led to an explosion and a minor fire. It resulted in the deaths of three individuals, including 2 Indian nationals and left six others injured.

The name “Al Nakhwah” is derived from an Arabic term symbolizing gallantry and the willingness to endure hardships to help others. It reflects the UAE’s resilience and solidarity following the 2022 incident.

Al Nakhwah Street is a key 6-kilometer street in Khalifa City, extending from Al Fursan Street to Al Bandar Street. It intersects with key roads, including Theyab Bin Eissa Street, and is in close proximity to notable locations such as Masdar City and the Al Forsan International Sport Resort