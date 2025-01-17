Abu Dhabi renames key road to mark 3rd anniversary of Houthi attack

The Houthi drone attack killed three people, including two Indian nationals, and injured six others.

Photo of Sakina Fatima Sakina Fatima Follow on Twitter |   Published: 17th January 2025 3:24 pm IST
Abu Dhabi renames key road to mark 3rd anniversary of Houthi attack
Al Nakhwah Street in Abu Dhabi (Photo: ADMO)

Abu Dhabi: In a symbolic move, the Department of Municipalities and Transport in Abu Dhabi announced on Friday, January 17, the renaming of Al Asayil Street in Khalifa City to Al Nakhwah Street.

This change commemorates the third anniversary of the Houthi drone attack that took place on January 17, 2022, in the Mussafah industrial area of Abu Dhabi, the Abu Dhabi Media Office (ADMO) reported.

Also Read
Dubai’s Emaar eyes stake sale in India: Talks with Adani Group, others underway

The 2022 attack, which targeted fuel tanks in Mussafah, led to an explosion and a minor fire. It resulted in the deaths of three individuals, including 2 Indian nationals and left six others injured.

Hyderabad Institute of Excellence“ width=

The name “Al Nakhwah” is derived from an Arabic term symbolizing gallantry and the willingness to endure hardships to help others. It reflects the UAE’s resilience and solidarity following the 2022 incident.

Al Nakhwah Street is a key 6-kilometer street in Khalifa City, extending from Al Fursan Street to Al Bandar Street. It intersects with key roads, including Theyab Bin Eissa Street, and is in close proximity to notable locations such as Masdar City and the Al Forsan International Sport Resort

Tags
Photo of Sakina Fatima Sakina Fatima Follow on Twitter |   Published: 17th January 2025 3:24 pm IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Middle East updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button