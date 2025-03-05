Abu Dhabi schools to implement mandatory physical education curriculum

Abu Dhabi: Schools in Abu Dhabi will soon be required to implement a structured Physical Education (PE) curriculum, ensuring students engage in regular physical activity under certified instructors.

The Abu Dhabi Department of Education and Knowledge (ADEK) has introduced this policy as part of its broader efforts to promote student well-being and standardise PE programmes across all schools.

What is changing?

Uniform PE plan: In the past, schools used different PE plans. Some even let students skip classes with a note from their parents. Now, ADEK has closed that gap.

Daily exercise: Every student must take part in at least 30 minutes of moderate to vigorous exercise each day.

Certified instructors: All PE classes will be led by certified teachers, ensuring safe and effective exercise sessions.

Options for all students

ADEK recognises that some students may feel shy or uncomfortable, especially in mixed-gender classes. Schools are now asked to offer alternative options.

“For instance, if students are not comfortable with mixed-gender PE classes, schools must offer alternatives, such as separate sessions or modified activities.” Sylvie Wald, Education Policy Office Director at ADEK, said as reported by Khaleej Times.

When will this happen?

It is reported that new PE curriculum will be mandatory in all schools by September 2026. Any school that does not comply may face penalties.

This new initiative supports the UAE’s broader goals for education and public health. By making physical education mandatory and standardised, the policy aims to fight issues like childhood obesity and encourage a lifetime of healthy habits.