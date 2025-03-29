Abu Dhabi to launch region’s first ‘Midnight’ electric air taxi

Abu Dhabi is set to become the first city in the region to introduce ‘Midnight’ electric air taxi, following a landmark agreement with US-based Archer Aviation.

The announcement, made recently, marking a significant step in the UAE’s commitment to advanced urban mobility solutions.

Abu Dhabi Aviation (ADA) has signed an agreement with Archer Aviation to deploy its cutting-edge Midnight eVTOL (electric vertical take-off and landing) aircraft later this year, making ADA the first global Launch Edition customer.

The agreement was signed by Nader Al Hammadi, chairman of Abu Dhabi Aviation, and Badr Al Olama, director-general of the Abu Dhabi Investment Office (ADIO).

The Midnight is a piloted, four-passenger aircraft designed to cut down traditional 60- to 90-minute car commutes to just 10- to 20-minute flights.

Also Read Ramzan 2025: UAE pardons over 500 Indian nationals

Nader Al Hammadi expressed his excitement about the partnership,

“We have been observing advancements in eVTOL technology for years, and we are proud to partner with Archer to bring this innovation to the UAE.” “As the largest helicopter operator in the Middle East, Abu Dhabi Aviation has the expertise to develop a scalable urban air mobility service. We are excited to lead the way in launching the region’s first electric air taxi service, starting in Abu Dhabi.”

Authorities plan to complete trial flights by the end of the year, paving the way for a full-scale launch of air taxi services across all major Emirates by 2026.

The Archer Midnight aircraft can accommodate up to five people—including a pilot and four passengers—and will operate at altitudes between 500 and 3,000 feet. Flight routes will be finalised following approval from aviation authorities.

With this pioneering initiative, Abu Dhabi is set to revolutionise urban air travel, offering a faster, sustainable, and efficient alternative to traditional transport.