In a significant gesture of mercy ahead of Ramzan 1446 AH-2025, which began on March 1, the United Arab Emirates (UAE) has pardoned over 500 Indian nationals as part of a large-scale clemency initiative.
The decision, implemented in February 2025, was led by UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum. Sheikh Mohamed ordered the release of 1,295 prisoners across the UAE, while Sheikh Mohammed granted clemency to 1,518 inmates from Dubai’s correctional facilities.
As a longstanding tradition in the UAE, the annual Ramzan pardons demonstrate the nation’s dedication to mercy and second chances. In harmony with the values of the holy month, this initiative highlights forgiveness, compassion, and rehabilitation. Moreover, the large-scale release aids in reducing prison populations, promoting greater social stability.
The Press Trust of India (PTI), citing official sources, reported that many of these diplomatic breakthroughs were facilitated by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s strong personal rapport with global leaders. These interventions highlight India’s growing diplomatic influence and its commitment to protecting Indian citizens abroad.
Previous UAE and Middle East clemency actions
- 2024: The UAE pardoned 944 Indian prisoners ahead of Eid Al-Fitr and National Day
- 2019: Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman ordered the release of 850 Indian prisoners during his visit to India
- 2023: Diplomatic efforts by the Indian government led to the commutation of death sentences for eight Indian Navy veterans in Qatar
- 2023: Iran released 77 Indian nationals following diplomatic negotiations.