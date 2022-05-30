Abu Dhabi tops world list of capitals with least traffic congestion

Abu Dhabi: Abu Dhabi has toped the list of world’s least congested capital, based on the recent survey conducted by TomTom Traffic Index for 2021.

The survey was conducted in 416 cities across 57 countries. The global navigation services company, has raked the Capital cities on a set of criteria including the rate of traffic congestion at intersections and streets at various times during the day, including peak hours.

The study also assessed the functioning of traffic lights and their contribution in regulating the flow of traffic. The study also examined the long term viability of the traffic lights along with their weather resistance.

Abu Dhabi recorded 11% congestion level, thanks to the impact of the integrated traffic management plans of the Department of Municipalities and Transport. The department emphasised enhancing operational efficiency, improving roads and infrastructure.

The authority also focused on increasing modes of public transport, which could ensure proper utilization of transportation and necessary utilities to improve the quality of life.

” TomTom’s new ranking serves as an encouragement to continue accomplishing DMT’s strategic goals.” Chairman of DMT, Falah Al Ahbabi, was quoted as saying by Khaleej Times.