Abul Kalam insisted Nehru to handover Delhi waqf properties to Muslims

Hyderabad: The issue of valuable waqf properties in Delhi, the capital of our country, raises several questions. How many properties are there? How many have been seized? How many are entangled in legal battles? And who are responsible for their destruction? This report aims to shed light on these pressing matters.

It is worth noting that one-third of the land in Delhi is occupied. Maulana Abul Kalam Azad, a prominent figure who served Congress and became the country’s first Education Minister after independence, urged the first Prime Minister of India, Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru, to hand over one-third of Delhi’s property, which belongs to the waqf, to the Muslim community. However, Pandit Nehru dismissed the request by emphasizing that Delhi holds a global reputation as the capital of the country. Maulana Azad expressed regret over the illegal occupation of Delhi’s precious waqf properties until his last breath.

Unfortunately, it is disheartening to observe that the damage to Muslim-owned waqf properties is often caused by members of the Muslim community themselves. If Muslims collectively and sincerely strive to protect and prevent illegal occupation of these properties, success is indeed attainable.

In light of this situation, senior Supreme Court lawyer Mahmood Paracha and other sympathizers have launched the “Mission: Save Constitution and Waqf.” They have provided a QR code to enable community members to actively participate in the protection of these properties.

The presence of dedicated individuals like Mahmood Paracha, who are engaged in legal battles for property reclamation, is essential for the Muslim community. In our previous report, we highlighted how the unity of Muslims, combined with Mahmood Paracha’s legal efforts, led to the reconstruction of seven mosques.

Mahmood Paracha highlights the case of Dargah Faiz Elahi, a valuable waqf property located near Turkman Gate and adjacent to Ramleela Maidan in New Delhi. This property was illegally occupied allegedly by certain RSS-affiliated organizations and built a temple on disputed land. In 1999, corrupt officials and RSS elements attempted to encroach upon the waqf land on behalf of Ramlila Maidan. The locals immediately alerted Mahmood Paracha, who personally intervened and erected a boundary wall, despite facing resistance from aggressive RSS workers and corrupt officials.

Through his tireless efforts, Mahmood Paracha secured a vast and valuable land area. Today, this land hosts a large mosque and provides a spacious venue for conducting marriages. It also serves as the branch of Tablighi Jamaat. The land is now protected from individuals who seek to exploit Muslim properties. Mahmood Paracha’s endeavors led to the registration of several cases and the subsequent arrest of Amanatullah Khan, the Chairman of the Waqf Board, by the CBI, Anti-Corruption Bureau, and the Enforcement Directorate. Furthermore, a motion of no-confidence was tabled against the Chairman. Honest members of the Waqf Board also played a crucial role in this significant development.

If the members of various Waqf Boards across the country uphold honesty and fear Allah, no Chairman will be subjected to the unfortunate situation of dancing to the tunes of governments, political leaders, MPs, and MLAs. The presence of a single sincere and devout member within the board can effectively counter the influence of unscrupulous individuals and brokers. The role of the CEO of the Waqf Boards is also pivotal in safeguarding these properties.

Recently, the government ministry, in collaboration with corrupt officials, chairpersons, members, and RSS functionaries, issued orders against 123 valuable properties in Delhi. In response, the “Save Constitution and Waqf” mission has been launched, with its branch now established in Telangana.

The protection and reclamation of waqf properties require collective efforts, legal battles, and dedicated individuals like Mahmood Paracha, who strive to uphold justice and preserve the rights of the Muslim community.

If you want to protect the waqf properties and concerned about the progress and prosperity of the Muslim community, then you can associate yourself with the “Save Constitution and Waqf Property campaign” and connect with this sacred mission (click here) or through the QR code given below and become a waqf saviour to play an important role in the protection of the waqf properties.