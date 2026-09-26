ABVP, BJP object to Umar Khalid docu screening at NALSAR

Hyderabad: Criticising the screening of a documentary on jailed activist Umar Khalid by a group of students at the NALSAR University of Law here, RSS-affiliated ABVP on Friday, September 25, said using educational premises for screening content related to an individual linked to controversies surrounding Delhi riots raises concerns.

Telangana BJP questioned the administration of the NALSAR University of Law here over the screening of the documentary and asked whether the university authorities were aware of the event and whether the required institutional and legal procedures were followed.

“The film centres on an individual linked to controversies surrounding the JNU protests, Afzal Guru commemorations, the CAA–NRC protests, and the Delhi riots. Using educational premises for such content raises concerns about turning campuses into platforms for political propaganda rather than spaces for learning, academic discussion, and constructive debate,” ABVP, Greater Hyderabad unit, said in a release.

Citing media reports that the NALSAR administration did not authorise the event and that no official permission was granted by the university authorities, the ABVP said it raises serious questions regarding the conduct of an unauthorised event within a premier national law university.

ABVP submits representation to Vice-Chancellor

ABVP has already submitted a formal representation to the Vice-Chancellor of NALSAR University of Law, seeking an enquiry into the matter and appropriate action.

However, despite submitting the representation, it has not received any response from the Vice-Chancellor so far, the release said.

The ABVP demanded a strict and transparent enquiry into the circumstances that enabled the unauthorised screening, appropriate action against those responsible, in accordance with university rules, a response to the representation submitted to the VC and clear guidelines to ensure that future events comply with university norms, legal requirements, and the principles of academic responsibility.

Universities should not be platform to politically sanitise individuals: BJP

Meanwhile, Telangana BJP Chief Spokesperson N V Subhash said in a statement that it is deeply concerning that a documentary involving a person facing serious UAPA charges in connection with the alleged larger conspiracy behind the 2020 Northeast Delhi riots was screened on the campus.

Questioning the university administration, he said institutions of national importance, particularly law universities, have a greater responsibility to ensure that campus activities remain within the framework of law and do not become platforms for glorifying or politically sanitising individuals facing serious criminal allegations.

“Academic freedom cannot mean freedom to disregard institutional rules or legal requirements. NALSAR is a premier law university funded substantially through public resources and must uphold the Constitution, rule of law and national interests,” Subhash said.

He demanded that the university administration ascertain who organised the screening, whether permission was obtained and whether applicable regulations governing the screening of the documentary were complied with.

Also Read NALSAR students screen Umar Khalid docu amid CBFC objections

Umar Khalid docu screened in solidarity

A group of students from the NALSAR University of Law organised screening of a documentary on Umar Khalid on campus, a student of the institute said on Thursday.

The screening of the documentary, “Prisoner No. 626710 is Present”, directed by filmmaker Lalit Vachani, was organised late on Wednesday evening “in solidarity,” he said.

It came against the backdrop of the documentary’s recent cancellation at the International Institute of Information Technology (IIIT), Hyderabad.