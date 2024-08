Hyderabad: Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) activists today protested on the Hyderabad-Bangalore national highway and burned an effigy of Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, demanding the immediate release of pending scholarships.

The traffic on the national highway was blocked for about two kilometers.

Following the protest, cops arrested the ABVP workers and took them to the police station.