ABVP-NSUI clash at EFLU leaves students injured, counter FIRs

Hyderabad: A clash broke out between Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) and the National Students’ Union of India (NSUI) at English and Foreign Languages University (EFLU) in the early hours of August 14, resulting in injuries to students and counter-First Information Reports (FIRs).

According to sources, ABVP held a protest at the Mahlaq Bai Chanda (MBCH) hostel for women on August 13 over a student not being allowed to share a hostel room with her friend and other issues.

NSUI members, including Student Union Vice President Sonu Raj, also went to the protest but were allegedly manhandled and subjected to casteist slurs by ABVP members. When NSUI members approached the police over the issue, Deputy Proctor Upender Gundala allegedly called the police, asking them not to register their complaint.

When NSUI students returned from the police station, ABVP members, angered by the complaint, allegedly harassed NSUI students in the hostel.

Later, when NSUI was having a meeting in Basheer men’s hostel, at around 3 am on Friday, ABVP members came in with rods and beer bottles and chased NSUI members through the halls.

According to a statement issued by NSUI, several students sustained serious injuries to their heads, shoulders, arms, backs and necks. Students who sought refuge in washrooms were dragged out and assaulted despite bleeding. Luggage was thrown from windows and into corridors, while personal belongings, including their phones, were deliberately smashed, the statement reads.

Also Read EFLU students rally in support of Delhi protesters

One student was allegedly struck on the head with a beer bottle, and another was hit with a bamboo stick. Female NSUI members were also subjected to vulgar and obscene comments. All this happened in the presence of Upender Gundala, who is also the hostel warden, NSUI has alleged.

NSUI member Nikhil Kumar filed one complaint at the OU Sity Police Station on Friday, and a case was registered under sections 118(2) (voluntarily causing grievous hurt), 324(4) (mischief), 351(3) (criminal intimidation), 352 (intentional insult aimed at provoking a breach of peace), 79 (word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman), 191(3) (rioting) read with 190 (joint legal liability for members of an unlawful assembly) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

Complaint filed by ABVP

Meanwhile, ABVP has also filed a police complaint alleging that around the same time (3 am on Friday), around 20 individuals affiliated with NSUI entered the rooms of students associated with ABVP in Basheer Hostel and assaulted them.

A case has been registered under Sections 118(1), 118(1),127(2) (wrongful confinement), 333 (house-trespass after preparing to cause hurt, assault, or wrongfully restrain someone), 351(3), and 191(3), read with 190 BNS.

“For the past few days, ABVP has been standing with students and extending support to students who have approached us with their concerns. We have consistently raised student issues and provided students with a platform to seek help and justice. This evening, when students came together for a peaceful protest, NSUI members disrupted the protest. When their attempt to disrupt the protest failed, the situation took a deeply disturbing turn later that night and the next morning,” a statement from the ABVP reads.

The ABVP has demanded an immediate and impartial investigation into the incident and strict disciplinary and legal action against perpetrators.

Seven ABVP members and Sonu Raj were reportedly called to the OU City Police Station on Friday and allegedly detained there till late at night.