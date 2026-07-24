EFLU students rally in support of Delhi protesters

Hyderabad: The English and Foreign Languages University (EFLU) Students’ Union organised a solidarity gathering on Friday, July 24, in support of the ongoing student protest at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi.

The protest, which has been active since early June under the banner of the CJP and other organisations, has drawn thousands of students and activists demanding the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over the alleged NEET-UG 2026 paper leak and irregularities in the CBSE’s on-screen marking process.

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EFLU Students’ Union President Harshad Shibin presided over the gathering. Union Vice President Sonu Raj, Joint Secretary Haleemathu Sa’adiya, Sports Secretary Udita Purkait, and representatives from multiple student organisations addressed the gathering, including the Fraternity Movement, Muslim Students Federation (MSF), National Students’ Union of India (NSUI), Disha, and the Students’ Federation of India (SFI).

Speakers at the gathering condemned the recent police action against protesters in Delhi. On Monday night, authorities fired tear gas and baton-charged demonstrators as they attempted to march to Parliament. The crackdown has drawn widespread condemnation, with student organisations across the country organising solidarity actions.