Hyderabad’s OU rally supports students protesting NEET paper leak

Hyderabad: Leaders of the Telangana Rakshana Sena Students’ Wing on Friday, July 24, organised a solidarity rally at Osmania University in support of students protesting against the alleged NEET question paper leak.

During the rally, they criticised the Central government over the conduct of examinations and demanded the resignation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The rally was led by Telangana Rakshana Sena Students’ Wing leaders Kandula Madhu, Boddipalli Lingam and Ashok Yadav. Participants marched from the Osmania University Library to the Arts College, raising slogans against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Central government.

The student leaders demanded the removal of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan from the Union Cabinet and called for action against those responsible for the alleged paper leak. They also warned that the Telangana Rakshana Sena would intensify its protest if action was not taken.

Kandula Madhu criticises Centre over exam management

Speaking at the rally, Kandula Madhu alleged that the Modi government was playing with the lives of students. He demanded that Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan be removed from the Cabinet.

He expressed concern over the way examinations are being conducted. He said students were suffering because of the Centre’s approach. Madhu also questioned the action taken against students protesting against the alleged NEET paper leak.

Boddipalli Lingam demands transparent examinations

Boddipalli Lingam alleged that the Modi government had become known for question paper leak incidents in the country. He claimed that examinations conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA) and the University Grants Commission (UGC) in 2024 were also affected by paper leaks.

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He criticised the alleged use of force against students holding peaceful protests and demanded the dismissal of Dharmendra Pradhan. Lingam called for transparent conduct of future examinations and said the Centre should assure students that such incidents would not happen again. He warned that the organisation would continue its protest if justice was not delivered.

Ashok Yadav alleges Centre failed in its responsibility

Ashok Yadav alleged that the Central government had failed in its responsibility to conduct examinations properly. He said lakhs of students had been affected due to the alleged NEET question paper leak.

He also alleged that those questioning the Centre over the issue were being suppressed and demanded that Prime Minister Modi apologise for the alleged lapses.

The rally was attended by Gummadi Kranthi, CH Bhagat Yadav, Koppula Arjun, Raj Kumar, Kashyap Yadav, Sai Neta, Akhil Reddy, Mallik and others.