SIO holds protest over NEET paper leak at Hyderabad’s Charminar

Hyderabad: The Students Islamic Organisation (SIO) on Friday, July 24, held a protest over the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) paper leak at the Charminar in Hyderabad.

The protest was held after the Friday prayers at the Makkah Masjid, during which students raised slogans such as “Inqalab Zindabad“.

Some held placards in support of NEET aspirants and demanded the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan. They also sought the scrapping of the National Testing Agency (NTA), which conducts the competitive exam.

SIO members protest at Charminar

The protestors raised the “Jab Jab Modi darta hai, police ko aage karta hai” (Whenever Modi is scared, he sends the police) slogan.

Keep ego aside and listen to student demands: SIO

Addressing the media during the protest, one of the SIO members said, “Today’s protest has been organised in solidarity with the student protest at the Jantar Mantar where the state is using unnecessary force against the protestors.”

The organisation appealed to the government to brush its ego aside and adhere to the demands of the students. “Dharmendra Pradhan, who has not been able to fulfil his duty as the education minister, must resign.”

The Students Islamic Organisation of India (SIO) staged a protest at Hyderabad's Charminar after Friday prayers, expressing solidarity with Delhi students, condemning the alleged police action, and demanding accountability.



Read more updates on https://t.co/d7yQ5Z4rIx pic.twitter.com/iH85UX63PY — The Siasat Daily (@TheSiasatDaily) July 24, 2026

The protestors also sought accountability from the Centre, alleging that 150 question papers of competitive exams have been leaked so far.

Police pull down posters

Some videos shared on social media showed the police pulling down posters during the protest. However, the Charminar police denied the incident and said, “The protest is happening peacefully, and no action has been taken against students so far.”