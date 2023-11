Hyderabad: The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) officials caught a mandal agriculture officer working at Bichukunda mandal in Kamareddy while accepting a bribe of Rs. 10,000.

The officer, Pochaiah, had demanded the amount from Gangadhar, a fertilizer shop owner, by threatening him with booking false cases.

The ACB officials caught Pochaiah red-handed when he accepted the bribe at Bichukunda bus stand.

He was arrested and produced before the court for SPE and ACB cases Karimnagar.