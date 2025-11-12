ACB arrests Mulugu SI, constable taking Rs 50,000 bribe

Hyderabad: The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) Telangana caught a sub-inspector and a police constable from the Mulugu police station red-handed while demanding a bribe of Rs 50,000.

Sub inspector Vijay Kumar and constable Raju had demanded the bribe for “helping in the eviction process of a residential property and assisting the man in a criminal case.”

Based on a complaint, the ACB registered a case and caught the two policemen. Both were arrested and produced before the second additional special judge for in Hyderabad.