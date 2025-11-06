Telangana ACB nabs 3 govt officials, recovers Rs 85K in bribes

Hyderabad: The Telangana Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) on Thursday, November 6, nabbed two government officials in separate cases and recovered bribes of Rs 85,000.

In the first case, Gurubelli Venkat Narsimha Rao, district manager at civil supplies office in Asifabad district and an outsourced technical assistant, Kothagolla Manikanth were caught accepting a bribe of Rs 75,000.

According to ACB officials, the officers had demanded the bribe in exchange for allowing the transportation of PDS rice from the complainant’s godown to the civil supplies godown without conducting a quality check.

In the second case, an agriculture extension officer from Maripeda in Mahabubabad district was arrested for accepting a bribe of Rs 10,000.

According to ACB officials, the accused officer, G Sandeep, had demanded the bribe for forwarding the Rythu Bheema compensation file of the complainant’s father to higher officials.

ACB has urged the public to file a complaint in case any public servant demands a bribe for official work.

Aggrieved individuals can contact the ACB on the toll-free number 1064, or through its website and social media platforms, i.e., WhatsApp (9440446106), Facebook (Telangana ACB), and X/formerly Twitter (@TelanganaACB).