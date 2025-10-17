Three govt officials in Telangana ACB’s net over bribes of Rs 1.1 lakh

Hyderabad: The Telangana Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) on Friday, October 17, nabbed three government officials in separate cases for allegedly accepting bribes of Rs 1.1 lakh.

In the first case, the accused officer, Allu Nagamani, district fisheries officer of Warangal district, was caught accepting a Rs 70,000 bribe along with Peddaboina Harish, an outsourced field officer.

According to ACB officials, the accused had demanded the bribe in return for processing and approving the inclusion of 84 new members into the Matsya Parishramika Sahakara Sangham (fisheries workers’ cooperative society).

Also Read Nalgonda station fire officer in Telangana ACB’s net over Rs 8k bribe

In the second case, two forest section officers, Bollumalla Saikumar and Mohd. Moinuddin serving under the office of Parigi forest range in Vikarabad district were caught along with their driver Balanagaram Balakrishna for allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 40,000.

The accused officers had demanded the bribe for periodically issuing online transit permits to the complainant for transporting custard apples from the Parigi range forest area to the fruit market at Batasingaram.

ACB has urged the public to file a complaint in case any public servant demands a bribe for official work.

Aggrieved individuals can contact the ACB on the toll-free number 1064, or through its website and social media platforms, i.e., WhatsApp (9440446106), Facebook (Telangana ACB), and X/formerly Twitter (@TelanganaACB).