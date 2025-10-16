Nalgonda station fire officer in Telangana ACB’s net over Rs 8k bribe

The accused officer had allegedly demanded a bribe had demanded a bribe to process a temporary license application and issue a No Objection Certificate (NOC) for running a firecracker shop.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Saleha Fatima  |   Published: 16th October 2025 9:44 pm IST
Fire station officer nabbed by Telangana ACB over Rs 8,000 bribe
Fire station officer nabbed by Telangana ACB over Rs 8,000 bribe

Hyderabad: A fire station officer from Nalgonda was caught by the Telangana Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) on Thursday, October 16, for allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 8,000.

According to ACB officials, the accused officer, A Satyanarayana Reddy, had demanded a bribe from the complainant to process a temporary license application and issue a No Objection Certificate (NOC) for running a firecracker shop.

ACB has urged the public to file a complaint in case any public servant demands a bribe for official work.

Memory Khan Seminar

Aggrieved individuals can contact the ACB on the toll-free number 1064, or through its website and social media platforms, i.e., WhatsApp (9440446106), Facebook (Telangana ACB), and X/formerly Twitter (@TelanganaACB).

Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Saleha Fatima  |   Published: 16th October 2025 9:44 pm IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Telangana updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button