Telangana ACB nabs two govt officials, over Rs 45k bribe

Hyderabad: The Telangana Anti-Corruption Bureau on Tuesday, October 14, nabbed two government officials and one private employee in two separate cases for allegedly accepting bribes.

A total of Rs 45,000 was recovered in both cases.

In the first instance, a Southern Power Distribution Company of Telangana (TGSPDCL) line man from Machinonipally village located in Vangoor mandal of Nagarkurnool district was caught accepting a Rs 15,000 bribe.

According to ACB officials, the accused officer, Thota Nagendra, demanded the bribe to install a transformer in the agricultural field of the complainant.

In the second case, a mandal surveyor serving in the Tahsildhar office of Siricilla mandal of Rajanna Sircilla district was caught along with his private assistant while accepting a bribe of Rs 20,000.

According to the ACB officials, the accused officer, Madisetti Venugopal, had earlier accepted Rs 10,000 as a bribe for surveying a land and furnishing a Panchanama copy to the complainant. His private assistant, Sura Vamshi, has also been caught by the ACB.

ACB has urged the public to file a complaint in case any public servant demands a bribe for official work.

Aggrieved individuals can contact the ACB on the toll-free number 1064, or through its website and social media platforms, i.e., WhatsApp (9440446106), Facebook (Telangana ACB), and X/formerly Twitter (@TelanganaACB).