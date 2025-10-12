Telangana ACB arrest electricity officer for demanding Rs 15K bribe

Hyderabad: A government officer working in the electricity department was arrested on Friday by the Telangana Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) for demanding and accepting a bribe of Rs 15000 in Secunderabad.

Bhoomireddy Sudhakar Reddy works as a sub-engineer-in-charge of the Lalaguda section, Padmarao Nagar sub-division of Telangana State Southern Power Distribution Company Limited (TGPSPDCL).

He demanded a bribe to process the complainant’s request to upgrade from single-phase to three-phase meters and to prepare an estimate for erecting a transformer at a site related to the complainant’s electrical contract work.

Reddy was arrested and sent to judicial remand.

On October 10, a panchayat secretary of Madhura Nagar village in Karimnagar was arrested for demanding and accepting a Rs 10,000 bribe. The accused, M Anil, demanded the money to process their file for the Indiramma Housing Scheme.

A few days ago, Telangana ACB caught the tahsildar of Chityal mandal in Nalgonda district for accepting a bribe of Rs 2 lakh to carry out official duty. Gugulothu Krishna demanded the bribe to complete the mutation process of an agricultural land and submit a detailed survey report to a sub-inspector attached to the Chityala police station.

Citizens should report any demand for bribes by public servants through ACB’s toll-free number 1064 or via WhatsApp (9440446106), Facebook or X. The identity of complainants will be kept confidential.