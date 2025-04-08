ACB arrests TGSPDCL employee in Mangalhat for demanding bribe

Hyderabad: A government employee working in the department of the Southern Power Distribution Company of Telangana (TGSPDCL) was caught red-handed by the anti-corruption bureau (ACB) while demanding and accepting a bribe of Rs 20,000 from a man at Mangalhat on Tuesday, April 8.

According to ACB officials, the TGSPDCL employee, Abdul Rahaman, working as an Artisan Grade-IV in Mangalhat division, demanded a bribe for not revealing the damage found in an old electricity meter of the complainant and not imposing any penalty.

On information, ACB officials caught Rahaman while he accepted Rs. 20,000 from the complainant. Both the fingers of the accused officer yielded positive in a chemical test.

He was arrested and produced before the Principal Special Judge for SPE and ACB Cases Court at Nampally, Hyderabad.

Five days ago, ACB officials raided the Patancheru irrigation sub-division office located in Sangareddy district and caught an assistant engineer while taking a bribe.

Gummadila Ravi Kishore was caught accepting Rs 1 lakh as a part of a Rs 7 lakh bribe, according to officials at ACB. The bribe was said to be demanded to give No Objection Certificate (NOC) for land not covered by Full Tank Level (FTL) or buffer zone.

A department official, Ramaswamy, escaped before ACB officials reached the place. AEE Ravi Kishore is being questioned by ACB teams, and according to reports, lakhs of rupees have been seized from the office.