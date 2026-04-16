ACB books Alwal MeeSeva management after finding blank attested documents

Hyderabad: A case has been registered against the management of a MeeSeva Centre at Telangana’s Alwal city after the Anti-Corruption Bureau, during surprise inspections, found empty attested documents and certificates with notary stamps.

The documents included caste, residential, income, Other Backward Certificates (OBC) certificates, as well as affidavits for economically weaker section (EWS) certificates, non-creamy layer certificates, and empty green papers with notary stamps.

The ACB officials had seized the documents prepared using similar blank papers with attestation for EWS, income, and other certificates intended for services under the Central government.

The case was registered under Sections 318 (2) (punishment for cheating) and 336 (3) (forgery) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

The ACB on Wednesday, April 15, conducted surprise checks at 13 MeeSeva Centres located in Hyderabad, Suryapet, Nizamabad, Sangareddy, Warangal, Khammam, Mancherial and Mahabubnagar.

The ACB sleuths found multiple Unified Payments Interface (UPI) transactions and WhatsApp chats between the MeeSeva Centre personnel and unauthorised middlemen, agents and officials during the surprise checks.

The officials also noticed other discrepancies pertaining to stamp papers, the illegal collection of money, and unauthorised persons managing the MeeSeva centre.

The ACB said that a report will be sent to the State government for taking necessary action against the concerned Mee Seva centres.