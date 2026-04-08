ACB catches CI, SI taking Rs 2 L bribe at Hyderabad airport

Hyderabad: In a major anti-corruption operation, officials of the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) conducted a surprise raid at the Rajiv Gandhi International (RGI) Airport police outpost in Shamshabad, exposing alleged bribery by two police officers.

According to the ACB, a Circle Inspector (CI), identified as Kanakaiah, and a Sub-Inspector (SI), Siddeshwar, were caught red-handed while accepting a bribe of Rs 2 lakh.

The trap was laid by Ranga Reddy district ACB DSP Anand following a complaint from a victim involved in a case related to the fabrication of fake educational certificates.

Bribe demand and threats

The complainant alleged that the officers had initially demanded Rs 15 lakh to avoid arresting his family members in connection with the case. The accused officers reportedly threatened to implicate and detain the victim’s relatives if the money was not paid. After negotiations, the amount was allegedly reduced to Rs 2 lakh.

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Trap operation

Acting on the complaint, ACB officials organised a sting operation. The officers were apprehended at the RGI Airport police outpost while accepting the bribe amount. Officials confirmed that the tainted money was recovered during the raid.

Following the arrests, ACB teams conducted extensive searches at the Shamshabad airport police station, which reportedly continued for nearly five hours. Authorities are now examining records and other evidence to determine if more officials were involved.

Legal action

Both officers have been taken into custody and are expected to face charges under the Prevention of Corruption Act. Further investigation is underway.