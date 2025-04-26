ACB conducts raids at Kaleshwaram ENC’s house in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) conducted raids at the residence of Hariram, the Engineer-in-Chief (ENC) associated with the Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Project, in Hyderabad.

The raids began early in the morning at his flat in Aditya Towers, Shaikpet, Hyderabad.

Hariram currently serves as the managing director of the Kaleshwaram Corporation and is also the ENC for the Gajwel region.

He has played a key role in the sanctioning of permissions and loans related to the Kaleshwaram project, which is recognized as the world’s largest multi-stage lift irrigation project, designed to provide irrigation, drinking water, and industrial water supply across Telangana.

His wife, Anitha, is also a senior official in the state’s irrigation department, serving as deputy ENC. She is currently working as the voluntary director general.

The Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Project, located on the Godavari River in Telangana, has been a flagship initiative for the state, aiming to transform the region’s agricultural landscape and water supply infrastructure.

The project involves massive engineering works, including barrages, reservoirs, tunnels, and pump houses, and has been a subject of both national attention and scrutiny regarding its execution and financial management.

Authorities have not yet released details about the findings from the ongoing searches at Hariram’s residence.

The investigation is focused on potential irregularities in the permissions and financial dealings related to the Kaleshwaram project.

Further updates are awaited as the ACB continues its operations.