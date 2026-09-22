ACB finds suspicious UPI transactions at Bandlaguda RTO

The agency also found Rs 24,760 in cash with agents in the office.

Photo of Mohammed Baleegh Mohammed Baleegh Follow on Twitter |   Published:
RTO Constable counts cash
RTO Constable counts cash

Hyderabad: The Telangana Anti-Corruption Bureau on Tuesday, September 22, raided the Bandlaguda Regional Transport Office and found suspicious UPI transactions and other irregularities.

The ACB officials found unauthorised persons and agents in the RTO office with applications. It was found that officials B. Sunitha and N. Hemanth Kumar, both assistant officers; Mohammed Imran and K. Sai Kumar, senior assistants; K. Babuji; and MA Lateef Khan and T. Saikanth, junior assistants, put symbols and names on applications for expediting the application process.

The agency also found Rs 24,760 in cash with the agents present in the office. Sai Kumar and Sri Saikanth also could not produce as many as 33 transport applications that they were supposed to have. Moreover, some unauthorised staff were found to be working in the office.

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Officials suspended

The raid comes a day after a constable was suspended and two other officials were removed from duty due to alleged corruption.

The disciplinary action followed the widespread circulation of a video on social media networks and local news channels, which purportedly exposed an illicit cash-collection system operating within the government facility.

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Mohammed Baleegh

I hold a Masters Degree in Geopolitics and International Relations, interested in politics and sports. Trying to make a difference through writing
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