Deputy jailor, petrol bunk operator held with Rs 10K bribe

Hyderabad: The Telangana Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) on Monday, September 7, caught Huzurabad Sub-Jail Deputy Jailor Nampally Devender and petrol bunk operator, Ravula Harish, in an alleged Rs 10,000 bribe case.

In the evening, 46-year-old Devender and 30-year-old Harish were caught at the Indian Oil Sub-Jail Petrol Bunk while demanding and accepting the alleged bribe from the complainant for an official favour “to provide better facilities to the complainant’s father-in-law, who is a remand prisoner, to facilitate visits, and to prevent the prisoner’s transfer to Khammam Jail,” said a statement by the ACB.

The bureau did not reveal the complainant’s identity for security reasons.

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The amount was recovered from Harish. His fingers also yielded a positive result in the chemical test conducted. Both men were taken into custody and will be produced before the Special Judge for Special Police Establishment (SPE) & ACB cases.