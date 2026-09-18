ACB nabs hostel warden for taking Rs 14,000 bribe in Telangana

Hyderabad: The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) on Friday, September 18, caught a warden/record assistant of an ST Boys Hostel red-handed while accepting a Rs.14,000 bribe from a complainant in Bhadradri Kothagudem district.

According to the ACB, Bukya Valusimha, warden at the ST Boys Hostel, Palvancha, and in-charge of the ST Boys Hostel at Satyanarayanapuram in Charla mandal, had demanded the bribe for doing an official favour.

The complainant had been absent for six days in August 2026. The officer allegedly demanded money for not marking the absence as unauthorised and thereby avoiding adverse consequences in the complainant’s service. He also allegedly sought the money for not causing any trouble or obstruction in the preparation of salary bills in future.

The officer initially demanded Rs.15,000 but reduced it to Rs.14,000 after bargaining, the ACB said. He was caught by the ACB, Khammam Range unit, at the Satyanarayanapuram hostel while accepting the amount.

The tainted money was recovered from his possession. Chemical tests conducted on both his hands reportedly yielded positive results.

The ACB said the officer had performed his duty improperly and dishonestly to obtain an undue advantage. He was arrested and would be produced before the Special Judge for SPE and ACB Cases, Warangal. The case is under investigation.