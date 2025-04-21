ACB nabs Telangana police officer, reporter over Rs 1 lakh bribe

Hyderabad: The Station House Officer (SHO) of Manuguru police station, and a Big TV reporter, have been arrested by the Telangana anti-corruption bureau (ACB) for allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 1,00,000.

The accused has been identified as Soma Satish Kumar and TV reporter Mittapalli Gopi.

According to reports, following a complaint, a trap was set during the operation, where Gopi, acting on Satish Kumar’s instructions, accepted a bribe of Rs 1,00,000 as part of a total demand of Rs 4,00,000 from the complainant.

The bribe was allegedly sought in exchange for excluding the complainant and his nephew from a case registered at the Manuguru police station under sections 318(4) and 329(3) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), and Section 5 of the Telangana State Gaming (Amendment) Act (TSGLA).

Chemical tests conducted during the operation confirmed traces of the bribe on Gopi’s hand and the right pocket of his trousers.

Further investigation is ongoing.

