Telangana ACB nabs SI over Rs 30K bribe

Hyderabad: Telangana Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) has booked a case of criminal misconduct against N Sugunakar, sub-inspector and station house officer (SHO) of Naspur police station, for allegedly seeking and accepting a bribe of Rs 30,000 by PhonePe.

The bribe was said to have been realised through D Deepak, an individual.

The bribe was sought, according to ACB officials, to guarantee that the name of the complainant would not be included as an accused in an extortion case filed on January 25.

In the said case, a gang of accused had reportedly extorted Rs 2 lakh from the complainant and were then remanded.

Upon obtaining a court order for the return of the seized amount, the complainant went to the sub-inspector. To his shock, Sugunakar is reported to have told him that Rs 1.5 lakh of the Rs 2 lakh had already been incurred as “expenditure,” and only Rs 50,000 would be returned, provided the complainant gave a statement to the effect that he had received the entire amount.

The officer has been arrested for the misconduct. The ACB has requested citizens file complaint over bribery by government officials on the ACB’s toll free number 1064. Complaints can also be filed on WhatsApp at 944-044-6106 or via social media on Facebook (Telangana ACB) and X (@TelanganaACB).