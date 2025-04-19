No strings attached: Congress clarifies ‘situationship’ with AIMIM

Hyderabad: In the midst of increasing anxiety in the Telangana Congress, AICC state in-charge Meenakshi Natarajan has categorically asserted that the party has “no formal political alliance” with the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM), making it clear that any coordination is issue-based and represents the strategy of the top leadership, including Rahul Gandhi, reported TNIE.

This explanation reportedly comes in the wake of Congress leaders from Hyderabad, including Feroz Khan, expressing discontent with perceived preferential treatment extended to AIMIM, claiming Congress faithfuls are being excluded from opportunities despite their efforts toward recent election victories.

AIMIM, led by Asaduddin Owaisi, has long been a dominant force in Hyderabad, holding the Lok Sabha seat since 1984.

Historically, the party has played the role of kingmaker and extended outside support to various governments in the erstwhile Andhra Pradesh and, more recently, Telangana.

While AIMIM was once close to the BRS (then TRS), the relationship has shifted post-2023, with Congress now appearing to engage more closely with Owaisi’s party, especially on development issues.

Cooperation with AIMIM and Congress’ internal dissent

Though chief minister Revanth Reddy’s public assertions of “joining hands” with AIMIM for Hyderabad’s development, Congress national leadership maintains that there is no official alliance, but only cooperation on certain policy issues.

According to the TNIE report, this subtle position has created confusion and frustration among grassroots Congress workers, especially in Hyderabad, Chevella, and Zaheerabad, as they feel neglected since AIMIM leaders are perceived to gain from government schemes.

The situation is further made complex by Congress’s newfound seat-sharing arrangement with AIMIM in the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) that enabled Congress to re-enter the municipal standing committee for the first time in a decade.

Feroz Khan, a senior Congress leader and regular AIMIM challenger in Hyderabad, has been critical of the party’s need to establish its independence and not give way to AIMIM, echoing a general sentiment among Congress loyalists fearful of being overshadowed by their former nemesis.