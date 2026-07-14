ACB raids HMDA Chief Engineer’s residence in DA case

Raids are being carried out at 12 locations, including the residences of Ravinder, his relatives, and family members.

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ACB raids HMDA Chief Engineer's residence in DA case
ACB raids HMDA Chief Engineer's residence in DA case

Hyderabad: The Telangana Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) on Tuesday, July 14, conducted simultaneous searches at the residence of HMDA Chief Engineer Bacchu Ravinder and multiple other locations in connection with a disproportionate assets case.

Acting on information that the official allegedly possessed assets disproportionate to his known sources of income, ACB officials launched the searches under the supervision of ACB DSP Majid Ali Khan.

The raids are being carried out at 12 locations, including the residences of Ravinder, his relatives, and family members. The searches are underway, and further details regarding the assets and documents seized are awaited.

Subhan Bakery

The ACB is expected to issue an official statement after the completion of the searches.

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