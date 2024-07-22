ACC Women’s T20 Asia Cup: India vs United Arab Emirates

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Mansoor Hameed  |   Published: 22nd July 2024 3:23 pm IST
Dambulla: Deepti Sharma of India celebrates with teammate the wicket of Samaira Dharnidharka of United Arab Emirates during the ACC Women's T20 Asia Cup 2024 match between India and UAE, at the Rangiri Dambulla International Cricket Stadium in Dambulla, Sri Lanka, Sunday, July 21, 2024. (PTI Photo via ACC)
Dambulla: Samaira Dharnidharka of United Arab Emirates plays a shot during the ACC Women’s T20 Asia Cup 2024 match between India and UAE, at the Rangiri Dambulla International Cricket Stadium in Dambulla, Sri Lanka, Sunday, July 21, 2024. (PTI Photo via ACC)
Dambulla: Samaira Dharnidharka of United Arab Emirates plays a shot during the ACC Women’s T20 Asia Cup 2024 match between India and UAE, at the Rangiri Dambulla International Cricket Stadium in Dambulla, Sri Lanka, Sunday, July 21, 2024. (PTI Photo via ACC)
Dambulla: Heena Hotchandani of United Arab Emirates celebrates the wicket of Dayalan Hemalatha of India during the ACC Women’s T20 Asia Cup 2024 match between India and UAE, at the Rangiri Dambulla International Cricket Stadium in Dambulla, Sri Lanka, Sunday, July 21, 2024. (PTI Photo via ACC)
Dambulla: Deepti Sharma of India celebrates with teammates the wicket of Samaira Dharnidharka of United Arab Emirates during the ACC Women’s T20 Asia Cup 2024 match between India and UAE, at the Rangiri Dambulla International Cricket Stadium in Dambulla, Sri Lanka, Sunday, July 21, 2024. (PTI Photo via ACC)

Tags
Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Mansoor Hameed  |   Published: 22nd July 2024 3:23 pm IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Photos updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button