Mumbai: Television actress Dipika Kakar is currently making headlines after her husband, actor Shoaib Ibrahim, revealed in his recent YouTube video that she has been diagnosed with a tumour in her liver, approximately the size of a tennis ball. The actress is scheduled to undergo surgery soon.

Ever since the news broke, fans and well-wishers have been flooding social media with prayers and messages of support, hoping for her swift recovery.

Dipika Kakar and Shoaib Ibrahim (Instagram)

As the nation prays for her health, here’s a look at some lesser-known facts about the beloved Sasural Simar Ka actress.

Some lesser known facts about Dipika Kakar

Struggled During Early Days in Mumbai

In her early days in Mumbai, Dipika faced tough times. She used to walk reportedly several kilometers every 15 days just to refill the mini gas stove she owned.

A Flight Attendant Before Acting

Before entering the entertainment industry, Dipika worked as a flight attendant with Jet Airways for almost three years. She quit due to health concerns and then shifted to television.

TV Debut in 2010

Dipika made her acting debut in 2010 with the show Neer Bhare Tere Naina Devi, where she played the character Lakshmi.

First marriage

For the unversed, this is Dipika’s second marriage. Before marrying Shoaib Ibrahim, Dipika was married to Raunak Samson, a pilot. The two parted ways after five years of marriage due to personal and compatibility issues.

Rose to Fame with Sasural Simar Ka

Although she appeared in a few commercials and shows, it was Sasural Simar Ka that made Dipika a household name. The show ran for six years, and Dipika was a part of it for five, before she exited to explore new opportunities.

Private Nikah with Shoaib Ibrahim

Dipika and Shoaib tied the knot on February 22, 2018, in an intimate Nikaah ceremony in Shoaib’s hometown, Bhopal. The wedding was a private affair, away from media attention.

Converted to Islam After Marriage

Dipika converted to Islam and changed her name to Faiza for marriage. Addressing the change, she once said in an interview, “I will always be Dipika for all of you,” while Shoaib added, “Naam mein kya rakha hai (What’s in a name).”

Bollywood Debut with Paltan

Not many know that Dipika also made her Bollywood debut in 2018 with the film Paltan. Although the film did not fare well at the box office, her performance was appreciated.

As Dipika prepares for her upcoming surgery, fans are praying for her recovery. We too wish her strength, courage, and a speedy return to good health.