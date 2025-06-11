Accident on Nagarjuna Sagar road kills three Hyderabad residents

Hyderabad: A tragic accident on Nagarjuna Sagar Road near Yacharam claimed the lives of three people from Hyderabad and left four others injured late last night.

The victims were returning from a function when their car was violently rammed by a speeding bus.

Details of Nagarjuna Sagar road accident that claimed lives of 3 from Hyderabad

The group of working professionals who are residents of Hyderabad had visited Nagarjuna Sagar for a social gathering.

As they headed back around midnight, their vehicle was struck near Mall Village.

The impact was so severe that three persons who is identified as Sai Teja, Pawan, and Raghavendra died on the spot.

Rescue, police response

Following the accident on Nagarjuna Sagar road that claimed lives of three from Hyderabad, local authorities rushed to the scene immediately after receiving distress calls. Police teams conducted rescue operations.

The bodies were retrieved and the injured were rushed to nearby hospitals. The survivors are currently undergoing treatment. Their conditions reported as stable.

Police have registered a case and launched a thorough investigation to determine the exact cause of the collision.