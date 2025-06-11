IMD Hyderabad issues warning of heavy rains till June 12

Hyderabad: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) Hyderabad has issued a warning of heavy rains on June 11 and 12. It has forecast thunderstorms, lightning, squalls, etc., as well.

Apart from that, it has issued a yellow alert for all districts of Telangana till June 14, 2025.

IMD forecasts rains in Hyderabad too

For Hyderabad as well, the weather department has forecast light to moderate rains or thundershowers accompanied by gusty winds.

The yellow alert from the IMD for the rains is valid for Hyderabad till June 13.

Orange alert issued across multiple states

Meanwhile, IMD has issued an orange alert for several districts across Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Maharashtra, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, and Assam.

Authorities have urged residents in the affected regions to stay indoors, avoid sheltering under trees or near weak structures, and refrain from unnecessary travel. Commuters are also advised to check road and traffic conditions before venturing out, as sudden heavy rainfall may cause waterlogging or hazardous driving conditions.

In view of the rain forecasts issued by IMD for various districts, including Hyderabad, across the country, residents are advised to take precautionary measures.