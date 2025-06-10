HYDRAA to tackle emergencies during monsoon in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Disaster Response and Asset Protection Agency (HYDRAA) is going to tackle emergencies during the monsoon in the city as the Telangana government designated it as the lead agency ahead of the intense rainy season.

The decision is aimed at preparedness for the monsoon and disaster response.

HYDRAA responsible for urban flood management during monsoon in Hyderabad

As per a memo issued by the Metropolitan Area & Urban Development (MA&UD) Department, HYDRAA will be responsible for urban flood management.

For relief efforts, the agency is responsible for inter-agency coordination too.

The agency’s key duties involve maintaining Hyderabad’s drainage systems during monsoon by unblocking clogged drains, operating pumps to remove accumulated water, and redirecting traffic from flooded areas.

Its teams perform regular inspections of drainage channels to identify potential hazards, clean silt from roads and waterways after heavy rains, and clear debris including uprooted trees and damaged infrastructure. Additionally, HYDRAA teams work in close collaboration with local water boards, electricity departments, and municipal authorities to ensure coordinated flood management efforts during monsoon in Hyderabad.

Rains so far

So far in the current monsoon season (from June 1), the state has received 11.1 mm of rainfall against the normal rainfall of 25.5 mm, which is a deviation of -56 percent.

In the case of Hyderabad, 3.7 mm of rainfall has been received against the normal of 27.4 mm. The city recorded a deviation of -86 percent.

The monsoon is likely to intensify, and HYDRAA’s role will become prominent in handling emergencies in Greater Hyderabad.