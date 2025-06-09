Dark clouds hover over Hyderabad; IMD forecasts rains in 14 districts

Hyderabad: India Meteorological Department (IMD) Hyderabad has forecast rains in 14 districts of Telangana on Monday, June 9.

Meanwhile, dark clouds have been hovering over the city since morning.

14 districts include Hyderabad, Rangareddy

The 14 districts that are likely to receive rains on Monday are Adilabad, Nirmal, Mancherial, Peddapalle, Rangareddy, Hyderabad, Malkajgiri, Siddipet, Karimnagar, Rajanna Sircilla, Vikarabad, Sangareddy, Medak and Kamareddy.

The IMD Hyderabad has issued an orange alert for Vikarabad, Sangareddy, Medak and Kamareddy. For the other 10 districts, the weather department has issued a yellow alert.

IMD forecasts for rains in Hyderabad till June 12

For Hyderabad, the weather department has forecast a cloudy sky till June 12, 2025.

It has also forecast rain or thundershowers accompanied by gusty winds till Thursday.

Meanwhile, for the entire Telangana too, the IMD Hyderabad has forecast rains till June 12.

In view of the expected rains, the residents of the state can take precautionary measures and plan their travel accordingly.