Hyderabad: All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) president and Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi reacted to the gau rakshak vigilantism in Hyderabad and other districts.

His reaction comes following many incidents of gau rakshaks attacking cattle traders near Hyderabad when they were bringing animals into the city.

It is not good for democracy: Asaduddin Owaisi on gau rakshak vigilantism in Hyderabad

Speaking on the occasion of Eid Milap at Darussalam, Hyderabad, he said that such vigilantism is not good for democracy.

It is the responsibility of the government to take action against those who take law and order into their hands ahead of Eid Al Adha.

“If anybody has any issue, he can take the legal route instead of vigilantism,” he added.

Bakrid se pehle kuch logon ne jo hungama kiya hai wo Democracy ke liye theek nahi hai. Yeh rawayya arajakta ko janam deta hai.

Hukumat ko fauran action lena chahiye – Barrister @asadowaisi #AIMIM #AsaduddinOwaisi #Bakrid #Hyderabad #Telangana #democracy pic.twitter.com/YeZnAu9iqD — AIMIM (@aimim_national) June 8, 2025

Also Read Video: Asaduddin Owaisi demands action against girl for remarks against prophet

Tension at Mailardevpally Police Station

On Sunday, tension prevailed at Mailardevpally police station after AIMIM party workers staged a protest, demanding action against gau rakshaks who set two DCM vehicles ablaze on Jalpally Road.

All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) MLC Mirza Rahmath Baig, along with party corporators, arrived at the police station after learning about the attack on the vehicles and their drivers.

Authorities heightened security by deploying two platoons of armed police at the station.

Later, Asaduddin Owaisi reacted to the gau rakshak vigilantism in Hyderabad and other districts.