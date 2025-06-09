Asaduddin Owaisi reacts to gau rakshak vigilantism in Hyderabad, other districts

His reaction comes following many incidents of gau rakshaks attacking cattle traders.

Photo of Sameer Khan Sameer Khan Follow on Twitter |   Updated: 9th June 2025 10:12 am IST
AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi speaks during the Save Waqf Conference.
AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi speaks during the Save Waqf Conference organised by All India Muslim Personal Law Board against the Waqf (Amendment) Act, 2025, in New Delhi, Tuesday, April 22, 2025. (PTI Photo)

Hyderabad: All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) president and Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi reacted to the gau rakshak vigilantism in Hyderabad and other districts.

His reaction comes following many incidents of gau rakshaks attacking cattle traders near Hyderabad when they were bringing animals into the city.

It is not good for democracy: Asaduddin Owaisi on gau rakshak vigilantism in Hyderabad

Speaking on the occasion of Eid Milap at Darussalam, Hyderabad, he said that such vigilantism is not good for democracy.

It is the responsibility of the government to take action against those who take law and order into their hands ahead of Eid Al Adha.

“If anybody has any issue, he can take the legal route instead of vigilantism,” he added.

Tension at Mailardevpally Police Station

On Sunday, tension prevailed at Mailardevpally police station after AIMIM party workers staged a protest, demanding action against gau rakshaks who set two DCM vehicles ablaze on Jalpally Road.

All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) MLC Mirza Rahmath Baig, along with party corporators, arrived at the police station after learning about the attack on the vehicles and their drivers.

Authorities heightened security by deploying two platoons of armed police at the station.

Later, Asaduddin Owaisi reacted to the gau rakshak vigilantism in Hyderabad and other districts.

