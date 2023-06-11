Accusations mount as graves allegedly demolished in Osmania Hospital graveyard

Hyderabad: The Osmania Hospital administration is under fire for allegedly demolishing graves in the old graveyard situated in front of the hospital’s mortuary. Accusations have been made against the administration, suggesting that they are taking advantage of the negligence of the Telangana Waqf Board to carry out these questionable activities.

A delegation comprising Maulana Maaz Ashrafi, President of the Deccan Wakf Protection Society, along with Osman bin Mohammad Al-Hajri, senior Congress leader, Akram Hussaini, Abdul Hameed, Ali bin Osman Al-Hajri, and Mohammad Zubair, has visited the graveyard to assess the situation. During their visit, they discovered that one grave had been demolished, cement chairs had been placed for visitors, and iron sheds had been erected on the graves. The delegation outraged by the desecration of the graveyard, conducted a thorough examination of the premises, documenting the extent of the damage and collecting evidence to support their case.

This is not the first time such incidents have occurred. Last year, several graves were demolished in the same graveyard, with iron poles installed and a tin shed constructed. In response, representatives from various religious and political parties had urged the intervention of the Telangana Waqf Board and the hospital administration to prevent further illegal activities. A written complaint was also lodged at Afzalganj Police Station. Despite these efforts, the demolition of graves has persisted, raising concerns about the protection of the graveyard.

Osman Al-Hajri has called upon the Chairman of the Waqf Board and the CEO to take immediate action to safeguard the affected graveyard and other nearby graves, where unauthorized activities are taking place. Failure to address this issue could lead to strong public protests against the Waqf Board, as they will be held accountable for their alleged inaction. He emphasized the need for swift and decisive action to preserve the sanctity of the graveyard.