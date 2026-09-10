Accused of harassment, Medak man sets himself ablaze, dies

Hyderabad: A 30-year-old man who set himself ablaze at a police station in Medak died while undergoing treatment at Gandhi Hospital in Secunderabad on Thursday, September 10.

Durga Prasad was summoned to the Ramayampet Police Station for questioning after a young woman and her family lodged a complaint alleging that he was harassing her.

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According to police, Prasad was also distressed after learning that the woman’s family members had allegedly abused and assaulted his mother. During questioning at the police station, he reportedly poured petrol and set himself ablaze.

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He suffered severe burn injuries and was shifted to Gandhi Hospital in Secunderabad. His condition deteriorated and he succumbed to his injuries on Thursday.

Further investigation is underway.