Accused of harassment, Medak man sets himself ablaze, dies

Police said he was distressed after learning that the woman’s family members had allegedly abused and assaulted his mother.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Edited by Veena Nair  |   Published:
Man with orange scarf and religious markings in a crowded outdoor setting.
Durga Prasad

Hyderabad: A 30-year-old man who set himself ablaze at a police station in Medak died while undergoing treatment at Gandhi Hospital in Secunderabad on Thursday, September 10.

Durga Prasad was summoned to the Ramayampet Police Station for questioning after a young woman and her family lodged a complaint alleging that he was harassing her.

According to police, Prasad was also distressed after learning that the woman’s family members had allegedly abused and assaulted his mother. During questioning at the police station, he reportedly poured petrol and set himself ablaze.

One tap — then press “Add” on Google Add Siasat as a preferred source on Google
Subhan Bakery

He suffered severe burn injuries and was shifted to Gandhi Hospital in Secunderabad. His condition deteriorated and he succumbed to his injuries on Thursday.

Further investigation is underway.

Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Edited by Veena Nair  |   Published:

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Telangana updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of News Desk

News Desk

NewsDesk is our dedicated team of multimedia journalists at Siasat.com, delivering round-the-clock coverage of breaking news and events worldwide. As your trusted news source, NewsDesk provides verified updates on politics,… More »
Back to top button