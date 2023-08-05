Accused of inflammatory Delhi riots speech, Kapil Mishra now Delhi BJP VP

Delhi BJP leader Kapil Mishra, who is credited with making a provocative speech during the Delhi riots in 2020 was named vice-president of the party’s Delhi unit on Saturday.

Kapil Mishra in a tweet thanked PM Narendra Modi, BJP national chief J P Nadda, Union home minister Amit Shah and the party’s Delhi chief Virendraa Sachdeva for the development.

“Adopting a small worker with such affection is possible only in BJP. Great gratitude to the Prime Minister

@narendramodi ji Thanks to National President @JPNadda ji for considering me worthy of this responsibility Gratitude to the Home Minister @AmitShah under whose guidance Delhi is on the way to a big change. Gratitude to the successful president of Delhi and my elder brother Shri @Virend_Sachdeva ji who considered me worthy to be a member of his team,” he said.

Mishra in 2020 issued an ‘ultimatum’ to Delhi police to clear the roads, failing which he threatened to the issue into his own hands. The speech was given during the northeast Delhi riots, which killed over 50 people and wounded hundreds more.

“The Delhi Police have three days to clear the roads in Jaffrabad and Chand Bagh. Don’t make us understand anything after that. We’re not going to listen to you,” Mishra had tweeted in Hindi along with a video of him speaking.

A group of lawyers had filed a police complaint against Mishra for his ‘inciteful tweets’ after violence erupted in northeast Delhi that year between demonstrators opposing the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and supporters of the bill.