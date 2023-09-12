Accused of Junaid-Nasir murder, cow vigilante Monu Manesar held

Cow vigilante Monu Manesar, who is an accused in the murder of two Muslim men, whose bodies were found charred in a car in Rajasthan’s Bhiwani, has been held by the Haryana police.

Manesar was arrested from Manesar and as per media reports, he will be handed over to the Rajasthan Police.

Manesar has also been accused of inciting the violence in Nuh in July.

Residents of a village in Rajasthan’s Bharatpur, Junaid, 35, and Nasir, 25, were allegedly abducted by cow vigilantes on February 15. Their charred bodies were found only the next day in a Bolero which was set ablaze in Loharu in Haryana’s Bhiwani.

“We have received information that Haryana Police has detained Monu Manesar, who is wanted in Nasir and Junaid (lynching) case. Haryana Police is carrying out its further procedure and our officers are in contact with them. When their procedure completes, (our) District Police will begin theirs,” said Bharatpur SP, Mridul Kachawa.