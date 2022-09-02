Accused of TRS leader’s murder, CPI-M’s Koteshwar Rao surrenders

Hyderabad: CPI-M leader Tammineni Koteshwara Rao, who was wanted in connection with the death of a TRS leader, turned himself in on Friday to a Judicial Magistrate of First Class Court in this city.

Koteshwara Rao and Yallampally Nagaiah, another accused party in the case, surrendered in front of the court with a plea to accept their surrender.

Second Additional Junior Civil Judge P Mounika ordered them to 14 days of judicial custody after accepting their surrender application. Since the gruesome murder of TRS leader Tammineni Krishnaiah on August 15 at Teldarupalli in the Khammam Rural Mandal of the district, the pair has been on the run.

Three police teams from Telangana, AP, and other states, conducted several raids in attempts to capture them.

The other defendants, including Jakkampudi Krishnaiah, a reporter for the Nava Telangana newspaper, Mallarapu Laxmaiah, Bodapatla Srinivas Rao, Gajji Krishna, Nukala Lingaiah, Bandari Nageswara Rao, Kannekanti Naveen, and Teldarupalli village secretary Shaik Ramjan Pasha of the CPM party, were remanded to judicial.

According to the police detention journal, Koteshwara Rao, who was initially charged as accused number 1 and later upgraded to accused number 9 in the murder case, devised the strategy to assassinate Krishnaiah six months in advance and provided funding for the attackers.

According to the confessional testimonies of the suspects involved in the murder, the damage caused to CPM’s reputation in Teldarupalli village with Krishnaiah joining the TRS and his wife Mangathai’s victory in the MPTC elections led to the creation of the plan to kill him.

According to the police detention record, the suspects in the case attempted to carry out their plan three times before killing Krishnaiah on August 15 but were unsuccessful each time. However, the attorney who presented the surrender request to the court on Friday said that both A9 and A10 were unaware of the crime and learned about the murder via the media.

The two planned to surrender before the court because they had nothing to confess and could prove their innocence. It should be mentioned that a complaint was filed against the accused at Khammam Rural police station under sections 147, 148, 302, 120(b), and 341 read with section 149 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and section 25 of the Indian Arms Act 1959.