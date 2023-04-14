Achraf Hakimi’s divorce: Wife seeks half fortune, discovers he owns nothing, say reports

Footballer Achraf Hakimi’s world is rocked as his wife, Hiba Abouk, filed for divorce and demanded half of his property, several media reports stated.

However, in a surprising turn of events, the court informed her that her ‘millionaire’ husband legally owns nothing, as all his assets are registered under his mother’s name.

Achraf Hakimi, the Moroccan International and PSG player, received a staggering €1 million per month, but 80% of this amount is deposited into his mother, Mrs. Fatima’s account. The 24-year-old football star appears to have no property, cars, houses, jewelry, or even clothes registered in his name.

The couple began dating in 2018 when Hakimi was only 19 years old, and Abouk was 31. As they head towards separation, Abouk, now 36, anticipated receiving an equal share of Hakimi’s €70 million fortune. However, documents reveal that all of the assets are registered under his mother’s name, leaving Abouk with no legal claim to them.

In an unusual arrangement, whenever Hakimi needed something, he requested it from his mother, who then purchases it for him. This dynamic has allowed him to avoid registering any assets in his own name.

The divorce proceedings come on the heels of an investigation launched last month into allegations that the star defender molested a woman he had invited to his matrimonial home while his wife and family were in Dubai.

As the story unfolds, questions arise about the motivation behind Hakimi’s choice to keep all his assets under his mother’s name and the potential impact on the ongoing investigation and divorce settlement.

(With Inputs taken from agencies)