Acid attack on minor girl: Karnataka Minister meets victim

Bengaluru: Women and Child Development Minister Halappa Achar on Saturday visited the minor acid attack victim undergoing treatment at a hospital

in Ramanagara district of Karnataka.

The girl was attacked with chemical (thinner) by a man from Kanakapura on Friday evening.

Consoling the girl and her mother, the minister assured them of stringent action against the accused as per law.

While interacting with the media, Minister Achar said that acid had burnt the girl’s back, shoulders and eyes. He further said that the Government will have zero tolerance against such incidents.

The accused has already been arrested and an FIR has been registered at the Kanakapura police station. He said that he has already discussed the matter with the District Superintendent of Police and suggested appropriate action.

“This is a monstrous act and such incidents must not recur. As soon as I got information about the incident this morning, I put aside all the work and expressed my concern on behalf of the Government. The girl is responding to treatment and will be examined by a cornea specialist,” the Minister said, adding that the government will help in the treatment with specialist doctors.

The acid attacker has been identified as Sumanth, a mechanic and a resident of Kurupete in Kanakapura. The incident had taken place near the Narayanappa Lake bypass road in Kanakapura on Friday.

Preliminary investigations suggested that the accused had made a call to the victim and asked her to come. When she came, he professed his love to her. When she refused, the accused threw acid used for cleaning the vehicle engines on her face leaving the left side of the face, including the eye, damaged. The police suspect that the accused had used a chemical (thinner) for the attack.

According to police, the two were in a relationship for a year. Recently, after a fight, the girl had severed all ties with him.

The police had formed a special team to nab the accused who had disappeared after the incident.

Kanakapura Town police have registered the case also under the Pocso Act and IPC Sections.