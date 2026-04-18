Action plan underway for new airports in Telangana: Ponguleti

Hyderabad: An action plan is being prepared for the proposed airports in Warangal, Adilabad and Bhadradri Kothagudem districts and steps are being taken to accelerate land acquisition, technical approvals and infrastructure development, Minister Ponguleti Srinivasa Reddy said on Saturday, April 18.

He held a review meeting with Airport Authority Southern Region Executive Director Raj Kishore and Aviation Director Bharat Reddy at the Secretariat.

The Information and Public Relations Minister informed that around 953 acres of land for the Warangal Airport have been acquired and handed over to the Centre. The foundation stone for the project will be laid soon, he said.

The Adilabad airport will be jointly developed by the state government, the Defence and the Union Civil Aviation Department. “The airport is significant as it would improve connectivity in northern Telangana,” he said.

For Bhadradri Kothagudem airport, the minister said the site proposed earlier had been found unsuitable for airport construction by the Union Civil Aviation Ministry. He directed officials to conduct a detailed study and submit a feasibility report on alternative locations.