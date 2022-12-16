Activist Khaled Beydoun’s Twitter account held in India

The Twitter account of activist and Washington Post columnist Khaled Beydoun was held in India on December 13.

Khaled is one of the staunch critics of the BJP-led Union government and his tweets questioned the government on many fronts.

Reacting to the development, Khaled said that his account was shut down in India because of the ‘Hindutva supremacists controlling the government. “They’ve done so with @cjwerleman and others speaking out against Islamophobia in India. If @elonmusk really means what he says about “no censorship on Twitter,” he’ll act,” he further said.

CJ Werleman, an author and columnist’s account was also withheld in India recently.

Twitter on Thursday suspended the accounts of prominent journalists including those who are from the New York Times and the Washington Post.

There is only one similarity between them. They wrote about the current CEO of Twitter Elon Musk and the development that has been taking place in the social media company ever since he took it over.

Though no official clarification is given over the suspension of accounts, Musk responding to a tweet on the issue wrote, ‘Same doxxing rules apply to “journalists” as to everyone else’.

Journalists whose accounts are suspended

Some of the journalists whose accounts are suspended include Times reporter Ryan Mac (@rmac18), Post reporter Drew Harwell (@drewharwell), CNN reporter Donie O’Sullivan (@donie), and Mashable reporter Matt Binder @MattBinder.

Recently, Twitter suspended the account that was tracking the movements of Elon Musk’s private plane, and Musk claimed that he is taking legal action against the account’s owner.

Jack Sweeney, a 19-year-old college student and aviation enthusiast, created the @ElonJet account, which provided regular updates on flights of Musk by using publicly available data.

Musk on Thursday said: “legal action is being taken against Sweeney and organisations who supported harm to my family,” arguing it put his son at risk.

Twitter grabs headlines ever since Elon Musk showed interest in social media

Ever since Elon Musk showed interest in taking over Twitter, social media has been grabbing headlines.

After Musk become the new CEO of the company, he fired many employees including those who were in key positions in the company.

Now, it is facing criticism for suspending accounts of those who spoke about Musk and the development that is taking place in the company.