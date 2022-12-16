Twitter suspends accounts of prominent journalists who wrote about Elon Musk

Twitter on Thursday suspended the accounts of prominent journalists including those who are from the New York Times and the Washington Post.

There is only one similarity between them. They wrote about the current CEO of Twitter Elon Musk and the development that is taking place in the social media company ever since he took over it.

Though no official clarification is given over the suspension of accounts, Musk responding to a tweet on the issue wrote, ‘Same doxxing rules apply to “journalists” as to everyone else’.

He further wrote, ‘Criticizing me all day long is totally fine, but doxxing my real-time location and endangering my family is not’.

Journalists whose accounts are suspended

Some of the journalists whose accounts are suspended include Times reporter Ryan Mac (@rmac18), Post reporter Drew Harwell (@drewharwell), CNN reporter Donie O’Sullivan (@donie), and Mashable reporter Matt Binder @MattBinder.

Recently, Twitter suspended the account that was tracking the movements of Elon Musk’s private plane, and Musk claimed that he is taking legal action against the account’s owner.

Jack Sweeney, a 19-year-old college student and aviation enthusiast, created the @ElonJet account, which provided regular updates on flights of Musk by using publicly available data.

Musk on Thursday said: “legal action is being taken against Sweeney and organisations who supported harm to my family,” arguing it put his son at risk.

Twitter grabs headlines ever since Elon Musk showed interest in social media

Ever since Elon Musk showed interest in taking over Twitter, social media has been grabbing headlines.

After Musk become the new CEO of the company, he fired many employees including those who were in key positions in the company.

Now, it is facing criticism for suspending accounts of those who spoke about Musk and the development that is taking place in the company.