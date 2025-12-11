Activist Lubna Sarwath accuses HYDRAA of destroying Bum-Rukn-Ud-Dowla lake

Hyderabad: Activist Lubna Sarwath has written to Telangana chief minister Revanth Reddy alleging that Hyderabad Disaster Management and Asset Protection Agency (HYDRAA) is destroying the Bum-Rukn-Ud-Dowla Lake.

The accusation comes after HYDRAA’s announcements that the restoration works are nearly completed and the lake will soon be inaugurated for the public.

Sarwat, in her letter, stated she found several violations during her lake survey on December 3. “The lake’s old bund is destroyed and the road laid inside the FTL is filled with concrete. Moreover, due to the presence of manholes and pipes inside the FTL, sewage water is entering the lake,” read her letter.

It further mentions that despite repeated appeals, HYDRAA has consistently failed to provide the actual area of the lake or even present a Detailed Project Report (DPR).

Sarwath has accused HYDRAA of misrepresenting facts, committing fraudulent acts, suppressing facts and rejecting RTI appeals.

“Hiring a private unknown agency and allowing it to demolish heritage bunds and landfilling the lake for a fanciful whimsical structure is not any mandate or objective given to the HYDRAA, to the best of our knowledge,” read Sarwath’s letter, urging the chief minister to stop the inauguration.

The activist has also released a YouTube video explaining her claims with satellite images, which can be viewed through this link.