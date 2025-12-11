Activist Lubna Sarwath accuses HYDRAA of destroying Bum-Rukn-Ud-Dowla lake

Sarwath has accused HYDRAA of misrepresenting facts, committing fraudulent acts, suppressing facts and rejecting RTI appeals.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Saleha Fatima  |   Published: 11th December 2025 5:33 pm IST
Satellite image showing land dumping in Bum-Rukn-Ud-Dowla lake
Image showing land dumping in Bum-Rukn-Ud-Dowla lake

Hyderabad: Activist Lubna Sarwath has written to Telangana chief minister Revanth Reddy alleging that Hyderabad Disaster Management and Asset Protection Agency (HYDRAA) is destroying the Bum-Rukn-Ud-Dowla Lake.

The accusation comes after HYDRAA’s announcements that the restoration works are nearly completed and the lake will soon be inaugurated for the public.

Sarwat, in her letter, stated she found several violations during her lake survey on December 3. “The lake’s old bund is destroyed and the road laid inside the FTL is filled with concrete. Moreover, due to the presence of manholes and pipes inside the FTL, sewage water is entering the lake,” read her letter.

Add as a preferred source on Google
“King

It further mentions that despite repeated appeals, HYDRAA has consistently failed to provide the actual area of the lake or even present a Detailed Project Report (DPR).

Sarwath has accused HYDRAA of misrepresenting facts, committing fraudulent acts, suppressing facts and rejecting RTI appeals.

“Hiring a private unknown agency and allowing it to demolish heritage bunds and landfilling the lake for a fanciful whimsical structure is not any mandate or objective given to the HYDRAA, to the best of our knowledge,” read Sarwath’s letter, urging the chief minister to stop the inauguration.

Memory Khan Seminar

The activist has also released a YouTube video explaining her claims with satellite images, which can be viewed through this link.

Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Saleha Fatima  |   Published: 11th December 2025 5:33 pm IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of News Desk

News Desk

NewsDesk is our dedicated team of multimedia journalists at Siasat.com, delivering round-the-clock coverage of breaking news and events worldwide. As your trusted news source, NewsDesk provides verified updates on politics,… More »
Back to top button